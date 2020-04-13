Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Visser & Smit Hanab Wins Offshore Wind Farm Work

April 13, 2020

Image Credit: Visser & Smit Hanab
Dutch company Visser & Smit Hanab has been awarded a contract by Van Oord to carry out all array cable terminations and testing work at the Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The 77 wind turbines at the Borssele III & IV offshore wind farm will be fitted with 66 kV inter-array cables which will be connected to the offshore high voltage substation. 

This will the third subsequent 66kV project for Visser & Smit Hanab. The company will carry out all termination and testing operations, including stripping and storage of the cables. The routing, termination and testing activities will start as soon as the turbines have been installed.

The Borssele III and IV wind farm is being constructed 22 kilometers off the coast of the Province of Zeeland and will be one of the largest offshore Dutch wind farms. 

The wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 731.5 MW, providing sufficient power for approximately 825,000 Dutch households.

The Borssele III & IV offshore wind farms are being built in the Dutch North Sea by Blauwwind, a consortium between Shell, Eneco, DGE and Van Oord.

