TKF Cables for Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

Dutch cable manufacturer Twentsche Kabel Fabriek (TKF) will deliver 33 kV inner array grid cables for the Kaskasi offshore wind farm project by innogy SE, located in the German North Sea.

The contract was awarded to TKF by Seaway7, a Subsea 7 subsidiary.

TKF will manufacture and deliver 52 kilometers of 33kV aluminum core inner array grid cables with different cross-sections.

In addition, TKF will provide the associated cable accessories for this project.

The offshore wind farm Kaskasi, sanctioned earlier this month, will be located 35 kilometers north of the island Heligoland and comprises of 38 Siemens Gamesa wind turbines of with a capacity of up to 9 MW.

The installation of the wind turbine foundations and inner array grid cables will be carried out by Seaway 7. Wind turbines will be delivered by Siemens Gamesa. Denmark's Bladt Industries will build the monopiles.

"We are pleased to contribute to the Kaskasi project with our unique cable technology in terms of performance and installation, and to support this project with our dedicated project team”, says Walter Heerts, Business Line Director Subsea at TKF.

The delivery and installation of the inner array grid cables will start in 2021. It is expected that the offshore wind farm will start operations in the summer of 2022. When completed the Kaskasi offshore wind farm will have a capacity of 342 megawatts.