OWC to Develop Ground Model for U.S. Offshore Wind Farm

OWC, formerly known as Offshore Wind Consultants Ltd, has won a contract with an undisclosed developer to develop a ground model for a US offshore wind project and its cable route.

Will Cleverly, managing director of OWC said:“Our approach to ground modeling maximizes data value through GIS integration and analysis. We follow rigorous terrain and subsurface mapping principles which, combined with extensive practical offshore acquisition and interpretation experience, allows us to produce quality outputs that focus on the key engineering project drivers.

"The primary objective is to characterize the seabed and shallow soils and to identify geohazards, focussing on the engineering end-use of the ground model,” says

OWC, a subsidiary of AqualisBraemar, has said that its specialist team geoscience engineers will develop the ground model. OWC will manage the project out of its office in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The contract value has not been disclosed.

“OWC has built its ground experience with over 27 GW of offshore wind geotechnical site assessments and campaigns from projects in the US, Europe, and Asia,” Cleverly said.

The ground model that OWC will develop will be part of the site assessment plan and construction and operations plan that the client will submit to the US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management.