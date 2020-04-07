Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Wintershall Dea Discovers Oil at Bergknapp Prospect Off Norway

April 7, 2020

Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig, Image Credit: Wintershall Dea
Wintershall Dea Norge has made an oil discovery at the Bergknapp prospect in the Norwegian Sea, offshore Norway.

The wildcat well 6406/3-10 (as it is formally named) is located in the production license 836 S, about eight kilometers west of the Maria field in the Norwegian Sea and 200 kilometers north of Kristiansund.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said the primary exploration target for the well was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Early and Middle Jurassic (the Ile Formation and the Tilje Formation). The secondary exploration target was to prove petroleum in reservoir rocks from the Middle Jurrasic Age (the Garn Formation).

Wintershall Dea said it encountered an oil column of at least 60 meters in the Garn Formation and an oil column of at least 120 meters in the Tilje Formation, with reservoir qualities ranging from poor to good. 

"Initial recoverable resource estimates put the discovery at between 26 and 97 million barrels of oil equivalent. The license partnership will now initiate studies, investigate potential appraisal measures and development options for the discovery," Wintershall said.

According to NPD, the licensees will consider tying the discovery in to existing infrastructure in the area.

“This exciting discovery near existing infrastructure confirms the untapped potential of Norway as a core area for exploration, development, and production now and in the future,” said Hugo Dijkgraaf, Wintershall Dea Chief Technology Officer and responsible Executive Board member for global exploration. 

Water depth at the site is 313 meters. The well will now be temporarily plugged and abandoned. The well was partially drilled by Seadrill's West Mira semi-submersible drilling rig. The well was then temporarily plugged and abandoned before drilling was completed by Saipem's Scarabeo 8 rig.

Wintershall Dea is the operator of the discovery in PL 836S with a 40% share. License partners are Spirit Energy Norway AS (30%) and DNO Norge AS (30%).

