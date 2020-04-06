Equinor Finds Oil at Monument Prospect in U.S. Gulf of Mexico

Norwegian oil firm Equinor, with partners Progress Resources and Repsol, has made an oil discovery in the Monument exploration well in the US Gulf of Mexico.

The Monument exploration well found approximately 200 feet (c. 60 meters) of net oil pay with good reservoir characteristics in Paleogene sandstone. This provides an early indication of the productive reservoir interval at the well location, Equinor said Monday.

The offshore well was drilled to a total depth of 33,348 feet (10,164 meters) using the Pacific Khamsin drillship.

“We are pleased to have proved an accumulation of movable hydrocarbons in the Monument exploration well. However, determining the full potential of the discovery will require further appraisal drilling,” said Bjørn Inge Braathen, senior vice president of Exploration in North America.

The Monument exploration well is located in the central US Gulf of Mexico. It is operated by Equinor (50%) with partners Progress Resources USA Ltd (30%) and Repsol E&P USA Inc. (20%).

Monument is Equinor’s first operated exploration well in the US Gulf of Mexico since 2015.

According to Pacific Drilling, the Pacific Khamsin drillship will now move to drill for Total in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until July. Equinor will take the rig back in August.















Image Credit: Equinor



