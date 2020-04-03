Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Energean Power FPSO Hull Leaves China

April 3, 2020

Energean Power FPSO Hull leaving China - Credit: Energean Oil and Gas
Mediterranean Sea-focused oil and gas company Energean Oil and Gas has informed that its Energean Power FPSO Hull sailed away from the COSCO yard in China on Friday, April 3, 2020.

The hull will now be towed to the Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard in Singapore, where the topsides will be integrated before the completed FPSO is towed to the Karish field in Israel for installation and hook-up. The offshore gas field sits at a water depth of 1,750 meters.

"The sail away of the hull from China represents the achievement of a key milestone in the Karish project timetable," Energean said.

According to Energean, the first gas on the Karish project is on track for H1 2021.

Energean has previously said that the completed FPSO is expected to sail away from Singapore towards Israel at the 2020 year-end.

So far, Energean has secured firm gas sales from the Karish development of 5.0 bcm/yr with a further 0.6 bcm/yr to be converted to a firm basis immediately on publication of a satisfactory Karish North CPR, expected at the end of March 2020.

