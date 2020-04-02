Viking Aviation Suits for Serica Offshore Crews

Danish safety product manufacturer Viking has won a three-year contract to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) to Serica Energy.

Viking said Thursday it would work with Babcock Offshore to deliver aviation suits for the Serica crew in the UK sector of the North Sea.

"The contract marks Viking's second major success in the offshore aviation segment in as many years, following on from last year’s agreement with CNOOC Petroleum Europe Limited, which also involved Babcock as aviation provider," Viking said.

Benny Carlsen, Viking senior vice president of global sales and marketing, says: "Supplying offshore aircrews is an increasingly important focus for us, and we are quickly proving ourselves in this fiercely competitive market."

Viking has said that its latest aviation suit is one kilogram lighter than its predecessor and is fitted with a radio-frequency identification device (RFID) equipped to track its condition and detect any possible weak spots.

"The use of RFIDs also cuts paper consumption significantly, improving operational efficiency while also benefiting the environment in a way that aligns closely with Viking's corporate social responsibility policy," says Heather McManus, Viking global sales manager for aviation.

Viking said it had won the contract through a competitive tender procedure. The company did not provide the financial details of the deal.