Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Borssele Beta Topside Sails Away

March 31, 2020

Image Credit: Tennet
Image Credit: Tennet

Dutch state-owned grid operator Tennet has informed that the Borssele Beta offshore substation has sailed away to the Borssele Area in the Dutch North Sea, where it will be placed on a subsea jacket by a crane vessel later this week.

The topside is 25 meters high, 58 meters long and 32 meters wide, and it weighs 3,650 tonnes.

The Borssele Beta offshore transformer platform, will provide access to the electricity produced by the offshore wind farms Borssele III, IV that are still under construction, and bring the electricity onshore starting in 2020.

The 700 MW offshore station is expected to be operational in September 2020.

From that point onwards, the wind farms being constructed approximately 22 km from the coast of the Province of Zeeland by the Blauwwind consortium will be plugged into the Borselle Beta.

The electricity generated by the offshore Borssele III and IV wind farm will subsequently be brought onshore to the high voltage substation in Borssele by means of two 67-kilometer long cables. The platform was built by HSM Offshore in Schiedam (NL).

The Borssele III & IV offshore wind farms are being built in the Dutch North Sea by Blauwwind, a consortium between Shell, Eneco, DGE and Van Oord. 

Energy Renewable Energy North Sea Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables The Netherlands

Related Offshore News

© Bragapictures / Adobe Stock

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?
Broken Chain Monument in Norway. Built to honor the victims of the Alexander Kielland disaster - Image by Robert Rozbora - AdobeStock

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster


Trending Offshore News

Siem Marlin - Image by Michal Kwiatkowski - Marine Traffic

Nigeria Tightens Offshore Rules as 6 OSV Workers Test...
Energy
Broken Chain Monument in Norway. Built to honor the victims of the Alexander Kielland disaster - Image by Robert Rozbora - AdobeStock

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster
Norway

Sponsored

Prevention is better than cure

Prevention is better than cure

Insight

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

What Will COVID-19 Mean for US Offshore Wind?

Video

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster

Current News

Borssele Beta Topside Sails Away

Borssele Beta Topside Sails Away

Norway: No Oil Production Cuts Despite Price Drop

Norway: No Oil Production Cuts Despite Price Drop

Huisman Crane for Penta-Ocean's Wind Turbine Installation Rig

Huisman Crane for Penta-Ocean's Wind Turbine Installation Rig

Norwegian Oil and Gas Names Ex-Minister as CEO

Norwegian Oil and Gas Names Ex-Minister as CEO

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine