Tendeka's Equipment for Mubadala's Thailand Oil Fields

March 30, 2020

Mubadala Petroleum's Manora Field - Image Credit: Mubadala Petroleum
Mubadala Petroleum's Manora Field - Image Credit: Mubadala Petroleum

Well completions specialist Tendeka has secured a three-year contract with Mubadala Petroleum, to supply sand-face completion equipment in Thailand.

Under the deal, Tendeka will supply sand screens and autonomous inflow control devices (AICD) to Mubadala Petroleum’s Jasmine, Manora, and Nong Yao fields in the Gulf of Thailand. The contract also has the option of two one-year extensions.

Keith Parrott, Tendeka’s South East Asia area manager said: “This contract ensures our presence in Thailand for the next three to five years and serves as a basis to grow further across the region and emphasizes our commitment in providing technology to increase oil recovery rates for life of field.

“There is a significant challenge with early water breakthrough on oil producers. Our technology has the ability to choke back unwanted water from being produced to surface and is recognized for delivering marked production enhancement around the world.  

“We have previously supplied and installed AICD completions for Mubadala Petroleum with great success and look forward to delivering impressive results with the team again on this project.”

Tendeka did not provide financial details of the contract with Mubadala Petroleum.

