Sakhalin-2 LNG Plant Ships Out 1,800th LNG Cargo

The Port of Prigorodnoye on the Pacific coast in the Russian Far East has loaded its 1,800th LNG cargo produced at the Sakhalin-2 LNG plant, in operation since 2009, Gazprom has informed.

The LNG cargo was loaded onto the Hyundai Aquapia LNG carrier. The destination country for this cargo, purchased by KOGAS company, is South Korea. This was also the first port call of the ship to the Russian Federation.

The LNG plant is one of Sakhalin-2 project's key assets. The feed gas arrives from the offshore platforms located off the north-east coast of Sakhalin Island via the gas pipeline that stretches for over 800 kilometers.

According to Arthur Lubniewski, Sakhalin Energy's Deputy Commercial Director, the Prigorodnoye plant currently ranks among the world's top-10 LNG plants in terms of capacity.

“Delivering the 1,800th LNG cargo is a remarkable achievement for Sakhalin Energy, and we are doing our best to continue to be a world-class LNG supplier, delivering hydrocarbons in safe and timely manner. In 2019, Sakhalin LNG accounted for more than 3% of global LNG exports and delivered more than 8% of total LNG to LNG's largest market Japan.

Over the project's history, Sakhalin LNG has been delivered to 47 destinations located in seven countries,” Lubniewski added.

One standard cargo is equivalent to 65 thousand metric tonnes of LNG. Since launching the plant slightly over 11 years ago, Sakhalin Energy has produced and shipped approximately 117 million metric tonnes of liquefied natural gas. The LNG plant now produces more than 11 mtpa, which is above its design capacity of 9.6 mtpa.

The project’s infrastructure includes three offshore ice-resistant platforms, the Trans-Sakhalin pipeline system encompassing 300 kilometers of offshore pipelines, an onshore gas pipeline and an onshore oil pipeline (each 800 kilometers long), an onshore processing facility, an oil export terminal, and Russia’s first (and so far the only) LNG plant accounting for over 4 percent of the global LNG output.