Deme Offshore, Penta-Ocean in Japan Offshore Wind Pact

March 24, 2020

Image Credit: Deme Offshore
Japanese marine contractor Penta-Ocean Construction and Belgian offshore installation specialist Deme Offshore have entered into a memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the construction of offshore wind farms in Japan. 

In light of recent regulations that promote offshore wind power generation in the general sea areas, as well as in port and harbor areas, the development of offshore wind projects has gained considerable momentum throughout Japan, Deme has said.

However, Deme has warned that offshore wind projects can face very complex subsoils due to mixed sandy and rocky, sometimes soft grounds, together with severe metocean conditions like typhoons, bomb cyclones, etc. In addition, seismic forces need to be considered, it said.

"By combining DEME Offshore’s extensive experience and technological know-how in Europe with those of Penta-Ocean in Japan, we will be able to provide comprehensive solutions to these challenges. We believe that our collaboration will make a significant contribution to the further expansion of Japan’s offshore wind industry, through the realization of safe and highly efficient construction methods," Deme said.

"As a first step, we will start with the introduction and development of advanced technologies that are deemed useful and beneficial to the Japanese market, leading to joint execution of offshore wind farm projects in Japan," Deme added.

