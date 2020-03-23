ASCO Takes Full Ownership Of NORM Solutions

ASCO, a UK-based materials and logistics firm providing services to the oil and gas industry, has acquired full ownership over NORM Solutions.

Norm Solutions is a provider of specialist cleaning, treatment and disposal services for oilfield equipment contaminated with Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials (NORM).

"The acquisition reflects ASCO’s overall strategy to continually strengthen its specialist waste and decommissioning capabilities and provide its client base with a wider and fully integrated service," ASCO said.

Established in 2012 as a joint venture between ASCO and John Lawrie Group, NORM Solutions Ltd will continue to operate from its facility in Aberdeen

The facility cab to handle all types of NORM contaminated equipment and waste streams for the on and offshore industries, with all systems and procedures meeting the highest environmental standards, ASCO has said,



Commenting on the acquisition, ASCO Head of Waste and Decommissioning Chris Lloyd said: "Our full acquisition of NORM Solutions Ltd is a logical move for ASCO, allowing us to offer an ever-wider range of integrated services to our offshore and onshore clients. As the decommissioning sector continues to grow, our ability to provide safe NORM treatment and disposal services will remain critical to our overall service offering to our client base.

“We have enjoyed a positive working relationship with John Lawrie Group over the last eight years and we will continue to work with them as a trusted partner. John Davidson will remain as General Manager for NORM Solutions Ltd and I am very much looking forward to consolidating and promoting ASCO’s NORM services to both existing and new clients alike.”

ASCO did not provide details on the terms of the acquisition



