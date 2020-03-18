Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

March 18, 2020

Mark Darley (Photo: Lloyd’s Register)
Mark Darley (Photo: Lloyd’s Register)

Lloyd’s Register (LR) said it has named Mark Darley as Marine & Offshore (M&O) Chief Operating Officer.

Darley, who joined LR on graduation as a marine surveyor 20 years ago, is currently M&O President for North Asia and has held leadership positions in the UK, South Asia and the Americas. He will continue to be based out of Shanghai, close to the heart of LR’s core new construction business in North Asia.

LR said it will recruit for a new North Asia President with Darley fulfilling this role until a replacement is appointed.

People & Company News Classification Societies People Classification Societies Industry News

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Hartley jack-up - Credit: Noble Corporation

Total Makes 'Encouraging' North Sea Discovery
An Equinor offshore platform - Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland - Equinor

Equinor Workers to Stay Offshore for Longer Due to...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine