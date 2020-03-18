Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Tracerco in GoM Pipeline Inspection

March 18, 2020

Credit: Tracerco
Credit: Tracerco

Tracerco, part of Johnson Matthey Plc, has been awarded a deep-water subsea inspection project to assess the integrity of a new pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM).

Tracerco said that the operator, which it didn't name, will deploy Tracerco’s Subsea CT Scanner "DiscoveryTM," to obtain critical baseline integrity data on the new pipeline system.

"Via the use of corrosion modeling, multiple inspection locations will be identified by the operator along the pipe," Tracerco said.

The scanner will then deployed to scan each pre-defined inspection area to obtain critical baseline data and identify and characterize any potential metal loss anomalies, defects or general wall loss.

"By obtaining this accurate integrity data on areas of future potential concern, the operator will ensure they have the data needed to be confident going forward, that the condition of their pipeline system meets all safety and regulatory requirements, whilst ensuring that maximum production is achieved," Tracerco said. 

The company, which did not provide the financial details of the contract, said that after the initial inspection campaign, its scanner would be deployed annually to reinspect the new pipeline system to measure corrosion growth rates and identify any potential integrity concerns.

According to Tracerco, its subsea scanner, through non-intrusive inspections, can provide real-time data on a variety of integrity issues including pipeline corrosion, pitting and wall thinning, without interrupting production. 

Offshore Energy Pipelines North America Gulf of Mexico Inspection & Repair & Maintenance

Related Offshore News

Noble Sam Hartley jack-up - Credit: Noble Corporation

Total Makes 'Encouraging' North Sea Discovery
Credit: Northland Deutsche Bucht

Northland Power Gives Up on Mono Bucket Demo at Deutsche...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine