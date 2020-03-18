Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Unity Nets 3-Year Offshore Maintenance Deal with Spirit Energy

March 18, 2020

Offshore well integrity company Unity has signed a contract to maintain wellhead equipment across Spirit Energy's twelve offshore platforms.

The platforms are located in the East Irish Sea, Southern North Sea and the Dutch sector of the North Sea. 

Unity will deliver surface wellhead and Xmas tree maintenance services offshore, covering around one hundred wells, as well as providing onshore equipment testing, repair, refurbishment and storage from its base in Great Yarmouth.

Unity, which employs 120 people in Aberdeen and Great Yarmouth, UK and Esbjerg, Denmark, did not share the financial details, apart from saying the contract was worth "an annual seven-figure sum."

Oil company Spirit Energy will have two additional two-year extension options.

Gary Smart, Unity CEO commented: "We are thrilled to add this service agreement to our growing portfolio of offshore contracts, which now includes over half of all major North Sea operators.

Unity said it was in the process is currently working on building wellhead components at its base in Aberdeen, to complement its maintenance and spare parts offering, to reduce delivery lead times. These components are expected to hit the market later this year.

