Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BW Pioneer FPSO Stays in Gulf of Mexico for 5 More Years

March 18, 2020

BW Pioneer FPSO - Image by BW Offshore
BW Pioneer FPSO - Image by BW Offshore

FPSO leasing specialist BW Offshore has signed a five-year contract for the lease and operation of the BW Pioneer FPSO on the Cascade and Chinook fields in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The contract was signed with MP Gulf of Mexico, am 80/20 partnership with Murphy Oil and Petrobras. Petrobras and Murphy created their Gulf of Mexico JV in the fourth quarter of 2018, by contributing all of their Gulf of Mexico assets.

The firm five-year period for the BW Pioneer FPSO starts in direct continuation of the current contract and lasts until March 2025, with options to further extend the contract.

“We are very pleased to have reached a long-term agreement with MP GOM for the BW Pioneer, confirming our strong relationship with MP GOM on the Cascade and Chinook fields”, said Marco Beenen, the CEO of BW Offshore.

The FPSO BW Pioneer started work on the Cascade Chinook oil and gas fields for Petrobras in the US Gulf of Mexico in February 2012. The BW Pioneer unit was the first FPSO to produce oil and gas in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. 

The FPSO has a disconnectable mooring system that allows moving to sheltered areas during hurricanes and storms.

Energy Activity FPSO Production Floating Production North America Gulf of Mexico

Related Offshore News

Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Credit: Northland Deutsche Bucht

Northland Power Gives Up on Mono Bucket Demo at Deutsche...


Trending Offshore News

West Mira drilling rig - Image by Eirik Hagesaeter / MarineTraffic

Drill String Accidentally Cut at Seadrill Rig Offshore...
Drilling
Offshore Workers - Image by snapin / AdobeStock

200+ Oilfield Services Firms Could Go Bust
Equipment

Sponsored

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Improving Your Future APAC Well Campaigns Through Integrated Services

Insight

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Oil Price Crash - Where Does Asia Go from Here?

Video

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Lifting Stabilization Tool Advances Offshore Wind Turbine Installation

Current News

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Petrobras China-built FPSO Hull Reaches Brazil

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Darley Named LR Marine and Offshore COO

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Five PSV Charters for Solstad Offshore in UK

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Norway: Approval Granted to Dvalin-Heidrun Tie-In

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine