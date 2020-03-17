Total Makes 'Encouraging' North Sea Discovery

Total has made a hydrocarbon discovery at the Isabella exploration well in the UK Central North Sea, Neptune Energy, Total's partner in the project has informed.

Neptune Energy has described Isabella as "an encouraging hydrocarbon discovery" which encountered hydrocarbons in Upper Jurassic and Triassic sandstone reservoirs, with 64 meters net pay encountered, consisting of lean gas and condensate and high-quality light oil.

"The results of the well will be analyzed to further evaluate the discovery, determine future appraisal activity and recoverable resources estimates. The well is now being plugged and abandoned," Neptune Energy said.

Jim House, CEO of Neptune Energy, said: “The discovery of hydrocarbons in three separate formations is positive news for Neptune and our partners. While analysis of the results is ongoing, the initial findings show significant promise.

“Having acquired our interest in the exciting HPHT Isabella prospect in 2018, the result further strengthens our growing UK portfolio and demonstrates the significant remaining hydrocarbon potential in the region.”

The discovery was made some 40 kilometers south of the Elgin-Franklin Field and 170 kilometers east of Aberdeen.

“The initial results at Isabella are encouraging. This demonstrates that our exploration strategy in the North Sea to explore for value adding prospects nearby to our infrastructure is working,” commented Kevin McLachlan, Senior Vice President Exploration at Total.



The P1820 license is operated by Total with a 30% working interest, alongside Neptune Energy (50%), Ithaca Energy (10%) and the wholly owned subsidiary of Edison, Euroil Exploration (10%).

The 30/12d-11 well in UK license P.1820, was drilled by the Noble Sam Hartley jack-up to a total depth of 5,557 meters in water depths of 80 meters.