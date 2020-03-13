Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2020 Postponed

March 13, 2020

© juanjo/AdobeStock
Organizers of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) announced today that the event, planned for May 4-7, 2020, will be postponed until Q3 2020 due to "unprecedented global challenge associated with the current COVID-19 pandemic." 

With severe global travel restrictions and considering the rapidly changing guidance from governments and companies, OTC has chosen to postpone the conference, and is actively working to confirm dates in August or September.

In the coming weeks, OTC will be communicating with authors, speakers, exhibitors, and partners to develop the new plans and ensure the conference continues to provide a platform for energy professionals to meet and exchange ideas.

For more details visit: 2020.otcnet.org

