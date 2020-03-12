Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Tekmar to Protect France's first OWF

March 12, 2020

Tekmar Energy Limited

UK-based Tekmar Energy  has secured a contract award from French cable installation specialist Louis Dreyfus TravOcean, to supply TekLink cable protection systems (CPS) for the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm (OWF).

According to the developer and manufacturer of sub-sea cable protection systems, the Parc du Banc de Guérande OWF (Saint-Nazaire) is a 480MW offshore wind farm set for construction on France’s Atlantic Coast and owned by EDF Renewables and Enbridge.

Saint-Nazaire will be the first commercial-scale project installed in French waters and marks a significant milestone for the French offshore wind industry.

Saint-Nazaire also marks Tekmar Energy’s first offshore wind project in France and the company's first contract with La Ciotat based Louis Dreyfus TravOcean.

Tekmar Energy will supply 160 patented TekLink Mechanical Latch CPS to protect the 33kV inter-array cables manufactured by Louis Dreyfus TravOcean’s Consortium partner Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry.

Russell Edmondson, Managing Director of Tekmar Energy said: “We are thrilled to secure our first contract in France and pleased that Louis Dreyfus TravOcean has selected Tekmar Energy’s industry-leading TekLink CPS for Saint-Nazaire, a project characterised by its rocky seabed that requires the most robust and dependable cable protection solution.”

