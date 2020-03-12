Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Norway's February Production In Line with Forecast

March 12, 2020

Johan Sverdrup Platform - Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland - Equinor
Johan Sverdrup Platform - Image by Ole Jørgen Bratland - Equinor

Norway's oil production rose in February from the previous month, broadly in line with the official forecast, as the ramp-up of a major new field continued, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) said on Thursday.

Output from the giant Johan Sverdrup, which came on stream in late October, helped lift Norway's February crude output by 5.8% from January and 25.9% year-on-year to 1.75 million barrels per day.

Daily natural gas output rose by 1.6% month-on-month, also broadly in line with the forecast, but it was 5% down from a year ago. 

Overall monthly gas output in February totaled 10 billion cubic meters. 

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Norway Europe Production

