Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eidesvik Bags Supply Vessel Work with Aker BP

March 11, 2020

Viking Lady PSV - Image Credit: Eidesvik Offshore
Viking Lady PSV - Image Credit: Eidesvik Offshore

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP has chartered a platform supply vessel from compatriot offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore.

Eidesvik Offshore said Wednesday that Aker BP had awarded it a contract for the 92,2-meters long Viking Lady offshore vessel under the framework agreement between the parties. 

The firm period is six months, starting in direct continuation of the existing contract. The LNG-fuelled Viking Lady was delivered in 2009, by Westcon Yard in Norway.

According to data from VesselsValue, the platform supply vessel has for the past year been servicing Aker BP's facilities in the Norwegian Sea.

Vessels Norway Europe

Related Offshore News

Oslo Stock Exchange - Image by Ricochet64 - AdobeStock

'Historic' Hit, as Oslo Plumbs New Depths
Illustration; A Saudi Aramco offshore oil field - Credit: Saudi Aramco

Oil Falls After Saudi Aramco Asked to Raise Output...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration by Funtap - AdobeStock

'Brutal' Cost Cuts May be Ahead for Oil Industry
Energy
© Theerapong / Adobe Stock

Saudi Decision Will See Oil Markets Take a Bath
Energy

Insight

Saudi Decision Will See Oil Markets Take a Bath

Saudi Decision Will See Oil Markets Take a Bath

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

Petronas Selling Two Offshore Units at Online Marketplace

Petronas Selling Two Offshore Units at Online Marketplace

Triangle Resumes Cliff Head Output After Halt Caused By Electrical Fault

Triangle Resumes Cliff Head Output After Halt Caused By Electrical Fault

Oil Falls After Saudi Aramco Asked to Raise Output Capacity

Oil Falls After Saudi Aramco Asked to Raise Output Capacity

Eidesvik Bags Supply Vessel Work with Aker BP

Eidesvik Bags Supply Vessel Work with Aker BP

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine