Eidesvik Bags Supply Vessel Work with Aker BP

Norwegian oil firm Aker BP has chartered a platform supply vessel from compatriot offshore vessel owner Eidesvik Offshore.

Eidesvik Offshore said Wednesday that Aker BP had awarded it a contract for the 92,2-meters long Viking Lady offshore vessel under the framework agreement between the parties.

The firm period is six months, starting in direct continuation of the existing contract. The LNG-fuelled Viking Lady was delivered in 2009, by Westcon Yard in Norway.

According to data from VesselsValue, the platform supply vessel has for the past year been servicing Aker BP's facilities in the Norwegian Sea.