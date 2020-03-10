BP Taps TechnipFMC for Platina Field Subsea Hardware

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it won a "significant" integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract from BP in Angola. For Technip - 'significant' contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

Under the contract, TechnipFMC will manufacture and install subsea equipment at BP's Platina field, located offshore Angola in Block 18 at water depths ranging from 1,200 to 1,500 meters.

The contract covers the manufacture, delivery, and installation of the subsea equipment including subsea trees, a production manifold with associated subsea control and connection systems, as well as rigid pipelines, umbilicals and flexible jumpers.

Arnaud Pieton, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: “We are very pleased to have been selected by BP for this important deepwater development offshore Angola. We are committed to BP and to supporting the Angolan oil and gas industry."

He said the contract followed the previous FEED work. Technip will utilize its local assets such as its service base in Luanda and its umbilical factory in Lobito.