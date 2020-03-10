Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

iXblue, ThayerMahan in Unmanned Surface Vessel Pact

March 10, 2020

Credit; iXblue's Drix USV
Credit; iXblue's Drix USV

ThayerMahan, a company specializing in autonomous maritime security solutions has partnered up with iXblue, a company specializing in navigation, acoustic positioning, and underwater imaging.

The two companies are teaming up to provide unmanned maritime and survey services using iXblue’s DriX Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) in North America as well as internationally.

In a statement on Monday, the companies said that ThayerMahan’s expertise in maritime domain awareness, and iXblue’s Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), would help both companies address a wide range of maritime and survey applications including offshore renewables, Oil & Gas, hydrographic surveys, ISR, as well as monitoring and tracking operations.

ThayerMahan’s CEO, Mike Connor, stated, “We are thrilled to be working with iXblue in a number of areas.  Their creativity and design discipline combined to produce a rugged, long-endurance, unmanned surface vessel that takes ThayerMahan systems to new places.  Together, we can expand our service offerings to our customers in government, industry, and academia.”

iXblue CEO, Fabien Napolitano adds, “We are convinced at iXblue, that partnerships are key to the advancement of our industries. Thanks to ThayerMahan’s exceptional leadership and deep understanding and experience in the maritime, security, and defense domains, combined with our expertise in advanced maritime and naval technologies and strong spirit of innovation, both our companies are now well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions in critical areas such as port and maritime security, as well as environment monitoring and offshore operations.”

Worth noting, IXblue in October last year signed an agreement to sell five Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV) DriX units to subsea and offshore solutions provider Unique Group.

Drix is designed for tasks such as geophysical and hydrographic surveys, touchdown monitoring of pipelines, subsea positioning, and ROV/AUV tracking.

Technology Vessels Offshore Energy Hydrographic Geoscience

Related Offshore News

FPSO Helang - Credit: JX Nippon Oil & Gas

Global Mariner Offshore Sues Yinson, THHE, Floatech
Fatih Birol - IEA Executive Director - Credit: IEA

IEA: Global Oil Demand Set to Contract for the First Time...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration by Funtap - AdobeStock

'Brutal' Cost Cuts May be Ahead for Oil Industry
Energy
Losing more than a quarter of their value, oil prices were set on Monday for their biggest daily rout since the first Gulf War - Illustration;malp - AdobeStock

Oil Suffers Rout After Saudi Arabia Fires First Shot of...
Energy

Insight

'Historic' Hit, as Oslo Plumbs New Depths

'Historic' Hit, as Oslo Plumbs New Depths

Video

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Diving Support Vessel Used for Drilling in a 'World First'

Current News

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

Archer Names New CEO, CFO

Archer Names New CEO, CFO

Chevron Studies Spending, Production Cuts in Face of Oil Rout

Chevron Studies Spending, Production Cuts in Face of Oil Rout

BP Taps TechnipFMC for Platina Field Subsea Hardware

BP Taps TechnipFMC for Platina Field Subsea Hardware

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine