iXblue, ThayerMahan in Unmanned Surface Vessel Pact

ThayerMahan, a company specializing in autonomous maritime security solutions has partnered up with iXblue, a company specializing in navigation, acoustic positioning, and underwater imaging.

The two companies are teaming up to provide unmanned maritime and survey services using iXblue’s DriX Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) in North America as well as internationally.

In a statement on Monday, the companies said that ThayerMahan’s expertise in maritime domain awareness, and iXblue’s Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV), would help both companies address a wide range of maritime and survey applications including offshore renewables, Oil & Gas, hydrographic surveys, ISR, as well as monitoring and tracking operations.

ThayerMahan’s CEO, Mike Connor, stated, “We are thrilled to be working with iXblue in a number of areas. Their creativity and design discipline combined to produce a rugged, long-endurance, unmanned surface vessel that takes ThayerMahan systems to new places. Together, we can expand our service offerings to our customers in government, industry, and academia.”

iXblue CEO, Fabien Napolitano adds, “We are convinced at iXblue, that partnerships are key to the advancement of our industries. Thanks to ThayerMahan’s exceptional leadership and deep understanding and experience in the maritime, security, and defense domains, combined with our expertise in advanced maritime and naval technologies and strong spirit of innovation, both our companies are now well-positioned to deliver innovative solutions in critical areas such as port and maritime security, as well as environment monitoring and offshore operations.”



Worth noting, IXblue in October last year signed an agreement to sell five Unmanned Surface Vessels (USV) DriX units to subsea and offshore solutions provider Unique Group.

Drix is designed for tasks such as geophysical and hydrographic surveys, touchdown monitoring of pipelines, subsea positioning, and ROV/AUV tracking.