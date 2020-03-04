Malaysia: Uzma in Offshore P&A Gig with Shell

Malaysian energy services firm Uzma has a contract with Shell for plugging and abandonment work offshore Malaysia.

Under the letter of award signed with Shell's subsidiaries in Malaysia, Uzma will provide platform wells plug and abandonment campaign for Sarawak 2020 from Shell

Uzma will supply Integrated Plug and Abandonment services for Sarawak Shell Berhad. Plug and abandonment works will be done at two Shell-operated platforms involving five Wells.

Work is expected to start in April 2020 and be completed by November 2020. The value of the contract is approximately RM100 million ($23,9 million).

Separately, Uzma has this week announced it has been awarded a contract by Petronas Carigali. Under this contract, Uzma will provide well testing and tubing conveyed perforations. The contract value is RM36 million ($8,6 million)