Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Malaysia: Uzma in Offshore P&A Gig with Shell

March 4, 2020

A platform offshore Malaysia - Credit:xmentoys AdobeStock
A platform offshore Malaysia - Credit:xmentoys AdobeStock

Malaysian energy services firm Uzma has a contract with Shell for plugging and abandonment work offshore Malaysia.

Under the letter of award signed with Shell's subsidiaries in Malaysia, Uzma will provide platform wells plug and abandonment campaign for Sarawak 2020 from Shell 

Uzma will supply Integrated Plug and Abandonment services for Sarawak Shell Berhad. Plug and abandonment works will be done at two Shell-operated platforms involving five Wells. 

Work is expected to start in April 2020 and be completed by November 2020. The value of the contract is approximately RM100 million ($23,9 million). 

Separately, Uzma has this week announced it has been awarded a contract by Petronas Carigali. Under this contract, Uzma will provide well testing and tubing conveyed perforations. The contract value is RM36 million ($8,6 million)

Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Decommissioning Plugging and Abandonment Malaysia

Related Offshore News

Photo: Klein Marine Systems

Klein Chooses RadarWatch for Korean Offshore Wind Farm
Jumbo Kinetic (Photo: Jumbo)

Jumbo Scores DEME Offshore Wind Contract


Trending Offshore News

FPSOs: The New Business Model
Deepwater
(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining
Offshore

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Oil Steadies as OPEC, Allies Work on Big Cut

Oil Steadies as OPEC, Allies Work on Big Cut

Equinor gets OK for Topaz Rig Use on Heimdal

Equinor gets OK for Topaz Rig Use on Heimdal

Australia: Santos Drops Beehive Farm-In Option

Australia: Santos Drops Beehive Farm-In Option

Malaysia: Uzma in Offshore P&A Gig with Shell

Malaysia: Uzma in Offshore P&A Gig with Shell

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine