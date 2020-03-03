Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Spirit Energy Sells Danish Offshore Discoveries

March 3, 2020

Danish Flag - Image by Heiko Zahn - AdobeStock
Danish Flag - Image by Heiko Zahn - AdobeStock

North Sea-focused oil and gas company Spirit Energy has signed an agreement to divest two non-core Danish assets to INEOS.

Spirit Energy will, as part of the deal, sell to Ineos two of its companies with licenses in Denmark. The two companies jointly own 40% in the Hejre discovery and 27.7% in the Solsort discovery in the Danish North Sea.

The transaction is subject to approval from the relevant authorities and is expected to close later this year, Spirit said earlier this week.

Dag Omre, Executive Vice President of Spirit Energy Norway & Denmark, said: "In line with our strategy of managing our portfolio, we evaluated these opportunities and concluded that they are no longer core to Spirit Energy."

"We look forward to working closely with INEOS in the coming months to conclude the transaction, as well as focusing on our portfolio of assets, developments and exploration opportunities across North-West Europe."

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Denmark

Related Offshore News

Illustration; King's Quay FPU aboard the Xiang He Kou vessel - Credit; Cosco Shipping

Subsea 7 to Tie Murphy's Discoveries to King's Quay FPS
(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining


Trending Offshore News

FPSOs: The New Business Model
Deepwater
(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining
Offshore

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Sandvik Wins Mero Steel Tube Umbilical Order

Sandvik Wins Mero Steel Tube Umbilical Order

Eni Taps OPT PowerBuoy for New Mission

Eni Taps OPT PowerBuoy for New Mission

Spirit Energy Sells Danish Offshore Discoveries

Spirit Energy Sells Danish Offshore Discoveries

Major Energy Conference Cancelled on Coronavirus Fears

Major Energy Conference Cancelled on Coronavirus Fears

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine