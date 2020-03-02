Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nexans to Supply Cables for Marjan Field

March 2, 2020

Image: Nexans
Image: Nexans

The global player in the cable and optical fiber industry Nexans S.A. was awarded a significant Purchase Order to supply 180 km of 230 kV cables for the offshore Marjan increment development mega-project on the eastern coast of the Arabian Gulf.

Discovered in 1967, the Marjan field is one of the oldest and biggest offshore oil and gas fields in the Arabian Gulf. It is currently undergoing expansion under the Marjan Increment Program announced in 2017.

The French expert in cables and cabling systems said that it will supply two lengths of 90 km of 230kV HVAC three-core submarine power cables with an internal fiber optical element.

Nexans is one of the very few suppliers in the world capable to manufacture, test, store, transport and install such very long length cables in one complete segment without the need for offshore joints.

Nexans was selected owing to its, extensive subsea experience and commercial competitiveness. The Group’s brand-new cable-laying vessel to come, Nexans Aurora will be deployed in the Marjan Program.

“Nexans is delighted with the trust shown in us, and we’re looking forward to adding the Marjan increment development project to our strong track record of subsea projects, building on over 60 years of experience in submarine cable systems around the world,” said Ole Kristian Mysen, Export Sales Manager Submarine & Land Systems at Nexans.

The composite submarine cables for the link will be produced by Nexans Norway plant in Halden, while the fiber optical cable will be produced at Nexans Norway specialized factory in Rognan.

Cable installation is expected to commence in February 2022.

Cable ships Subsea Cables Cabling

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining
Illustration; Jack-ups and semis at a Singapore yard - Credit: Bjorn Iversen

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price


Trending Offshore News

FPSOs: The New Business Model
Deepwater
(Photo: Allseas)

Drillship to Be Converted for Subsea Mining
Offshore

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price

Oil Stocks Rise on Stimulus, Orders, Oil price

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Eni Taps OPT PowerBuoy for New Mission

Eni Taps OPT PowerBuoy for New Mission

Spirit Energy Sells Danish Offshore Discoveries

Spirit Energy Sells Danish Offshore Discoveries

Major Energy Conference Cancelled on Coronavirus Fears

Major Energy Conference Cancelled on Coronavirus Fears

Oil Output Cuts Could Boost Price to $60 a Barrel, Lukoil Says

Oil Output Cuts Could Boost Price to $60 a Barrel, Lukoil Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine