SeaBird Bags Contract Extension

March 2, 2020

Image: Seabird Exploration
Image: Seabird Exploration

The global provider of marine acquisition for 2D/3D and 4D seismic data Seabird Exploration announced that it has secured an extension for the charter contract of its research vessel Petrel Explorer.

The charter period will now be fixed until 31 May 2020, it said in a press note.

Furthermore, SeaBird has received indicative bid interest from a prospective buyer of the vessel.

"Given the positive market backdrop, the company`s preferred strategy for the vessel is to maintain exposure through the current charter party. However, pending further extensions, the company may seek a new owner for the vessel," said the release.

SeaBird specializes in operations within the high end of the source vessel and 2D market, as well as in the shallow/deep water 2D/3D and 4D market. Main focus for the company is proprietary seismic surveys (contract seismic).

