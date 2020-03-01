OHT Launches Alfa Lift

Offshore Heavy Transport’s (OHT) new semi-submersible wind farm foundation installation vessel Alfa Lift reached yet another step forward towards delivery, with its first launching last week.



The hull was launched into the water for the first time, in order to be shifted to new location where final assembly will take place.



With proper planning and joint efforts this milestone has not been affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak as OHT and China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) yard staff have resumed work on site.



Alfa Lift, for which the first steel was cut on 1 March 2019, is designed to install bottom-fixed offshore wind foundations and will transport and install topsides and subsea modules, in addition to other heavy cargoes within oil & gas.



Alfa Lift will feature a 3,000 t main crane, a 10,000+ m² ‘smart deck, capable of carrying and installing up to 16 XL monopiles or 10 jackets per voyage, and will be able to fully submerge the main deck to a depth of 14.66 m.