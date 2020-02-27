Hurricane Energy CFO Steps Down

UK based oil and gas company Hurricane Energy has said its CFO Alistair Stobie has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and a Director of the Company by mutual agreement with the Board.

Although not carrying out his day-to-day responsibilities after today, he remains available to assist Hurricane with the transfer of his responsibilities, Hurricane Energy said Thursday.

Richard Chaffe has assumed the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer at the request of the Board.

Chaffe joined the Company in 2016 as Head of Finance. He was previously Finance Director at EOG Resources in the UK and before that worked for Ernst & Young.

Steven McTiernan, Chairman of Hurricane, commented: "We thank Alistair Stobie for his contribution to Hurricane and are pleased that Richard Chaffe has agreed to assume the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer. He has considerable finance and audit experience both within Hurricane and the wider oil and gas sector."

