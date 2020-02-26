Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aquaterra Acquires SETS

February 26, 2020

Image: Aquaterra Group
Image: Aquaterra Group

Offshore engineering services Aquaterra Group has announced its acquisition of the subsea engineering and technology provider Subsea Engineering and Technical Services (SETS).

Both companies work in subsea and offshore construction, with both operating from Aberdeen, UK.

They will combine forces on technologies such as inflatable barriers for accessing underwater surfaces, known as caissons. Aquaterra Group said it is currently involved in the removal and repair of 40 caissons.

SETS is a conductor management and repair company. It has developed remote-controlled underwater equipment for maintaining conductors, and also designs and supplies bespoke shims for pipelines.

"The strategic integration of SETS within AquaTerra represents a major service development, allowing us to offer comprehensive, single source, conductor and caisson intervention services above and below the waterline. This enhanced capability will deliver substantial benefits and added value for our clients, including cost efficient, early engagement for assessment and condition monitoring to minimize asset downtime and maximize operational efficiency," said a press release from the company.

Offshore Mergers & Acquisitions Subsea

Related Offshore News

Total will use Vantage Drilling's Tungsten Explorer drillship to drill in Lebanon. The rig has arrived at the offshore location this week. Image credit: Vantage Drilling

Lebanon Set to Spud Its First Offshore Well
Aminex license areas in Tanzania; Credit: Aminex

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues


Trending Offshore News

Image by panaramka - AdobeStock

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy
Arctic Operations
FPSO Abigail-Joseph - According to Keppel this was the world’s fastest brownfield FPSO modification and upgrading project - Credit:Keppel

Keppel Breaks FPSO Conversion Record
Offshore

Sponsored

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Charlie-1 looms as potential company maker for 88 Energy

Insight

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Aminex's Wait for Tanzania Approvals Continues

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Oil Prices Drop To Lowest In a Year

Oil Prices Drop To Lowest In a Year

Opinion: Driving Competitiveness in Subsea Supply Chain

Opinion: Driving Competitiveness in Subsea Supply Chain

Maersk Decom P&A Services for Tullow's Mauritania Wells

Maersk Decom P&A Services for Tullow's Mauritania Wells

Eni Boosts Agogo Field Reserves Estimate to Over 1 Billion Barrels

Eni Boosts Agogo Field Reserves Estimate to Over 1 Billion Barrels

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine