Aquaterra Acquires SETS

Offshore engineering services Aquaterra Group has announced its acquisition of the subsea engineering and technology provider Subsea Engineering and Technical Services (SETS).



Both companies work in subsea and offshore construction, with both operating from Aberdeen, UK.



They will combine forces on technologies such as inflatable barriers for accessing underwater surfaces, known as caissons. Aquaterra Group said it is currently involved in the removal and repair of 40 caissons.



SETS is a conductor management and repair company. It has developed remote-controlled underwater equipment for maintaining conductors, and also designs and supplies bespoke shims for pipelines.



"The strategic integration of SETS within AquaTerra represents a major service development, allowing us to offer comprehensive, single source, conductor and caisson intervention services above and below the waterline. This enhanced capability will deliver substantial benefits and added value for our clients, including cost efficient, early engagement for assessment and condition monitoring to minimize asset downtime and maximize operational efficiency," said a press release from the company.