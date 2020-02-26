Keppel Breaks FPSO Conversion Record

Singapore's offshore facilities builder Keppel has said it has delivered "the world’s fastest brownfield Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel (FPSO) modification and upgrading project."

Named FPSO Abigail-Joseph, the vessel was delivered to Malaysia's Yinson Holdings. According to Keppel, it took it seven months to complete the project.

Chris Ong, CEO of Keppel O&M said, "This is our 134th floating production vessel, and we are pleased to be able to fast-track the project and upgrade it in under seven months. This achievement reflects Keppel’s track record of reliability and quality, anchored in our strong engineering and project management capabilities, which enable us to offer value-adding solutions for customers.”

Keppel’s scope in the Abigail-Josephs FPSO project included refurbishment and life extension work, engineering and procurement, fabrication and installation of new structures including the helideck and riser balcony, as well as the installation, integration, and completion of topside modules.

Lim Chern Yuan, Group CEO of Yinson Holdings, added, “This is our third FPSO conversion project with Keppel since 2012, and our close partnership has grown from strength to strength. Leveraging our FPSO expertise and Keppel’s experience in vessel conversions, we are able to achieve this significant industry milestone and bring FPSO Abigail-Joseph to market quickly, maximizing its operational uptime.”

Chartered by First Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Ltd (FIRST E&P) on a firm seven-year contract with options to extend, FPSO Abigail-Joseph will be deployed in Block OML 83/85 in the Anyala-Madu field, Niger State, Nigeria.

FPSO Abigail-Joseph has a processing capacity of 50,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 60,000 barrels of liquid per day (blpd). It also has a gas compression capacity of 34 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) and a storage capacity of not less than 550,000 barrels of oil. It is designed for 15 years of operations without dry docking.