DOF Vessel to Install Seismic Nodes in Nigeria

February 20, 2020

DOF Geosund - Image by Cavernia - Wikimedia - Shared under CC BY-SA 4.0 license
Norwegian offshore vessel operator DOF Subsea has secured two contracts in Nigeria, and Angola, respectively.

The first contract is for seismic nodes installation in Nigeria for an undisclosed client. The work will be executed from the CSV Geosund. 

DOF said the second contract was an extension to an existing contract with a major operator in Angola to support a variety of subsea activities. 

For the Angola project, the company will deploy the CSV Skandi Seven which has already been operating for the client in Angola for some time.

Vessels Geoscience Subsea Africa Vessel Nigeria Angola

