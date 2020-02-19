Premier Oil Charters Solstad PSV for Tolmount Field Ops

UK-based oil company Premier Oil has chartered a Solstad Offshore vessel to support its Tolmount field operations in the UK sector of the North Sea.

The Norwegian offshore vessel operator Solstad said Wednesday that it had won a contract for the platform supply vessel Normand Flipper.

The Normand Flipper, built in 2003, will support Premier Oil for four wells firm plus options. The contract is expected to start between May and June 2020.

According to Solstad, the contract is expected to last around 400 days supporting the jack-up drilling rig Valaris JU -123 at Premier Oil's Tolmount field in the southern North Sea.

Premier in January said that the Tolmount gas development was on schedule and tracking below budget, with development drilling expected to start mid-2020.

The oil and gas company expects first gas from the field before year-end, with Tolmount adding 20-25 kboepd (net, Premier 50 per-cent interest) to group production once on plateau. The development was sanctioned in August 2018.