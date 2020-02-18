Petronas Carigali Charters Alam AHTS

Malaysian offshore services provider Alam Maritim has been awarded a vessel contract by Petronas Carigali.



Under the contract, announced Tuesday – but awarded in December 2019 – Alam is providing an anchor handling tug and supply vessel for the Malaysian company.

The contract is for 630 days and has already started on January 4th. Alam said that the approximate work order value was 28 million Malaysia Ringgit ($6,7 million)

Alam did not say which vessel has been deployed under the contract, nor did it say where the vessel is working.