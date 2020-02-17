Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
UPS Wins Northern Endeavour Contract

February 17, 2020

Image: Upstream PS
Image: Upstream PS

Upstream Production Solutions (UPS), Perth, a wholly owned subsidiary of GR Engineering Services Ltd, has agreed with the Australian Government to provide operations and maintenance services to the Northern Endeavour floating production, storage and off-take (FPSO) vessel.

On 14 February 2020, the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources of the Australian Government  announced that urgent steps were underway to secure the continued safety and security of the Northern Endeavour FPSO after the liquidation of the Northern Oil and Gas Australia group of companies (NOGA).

It also announced the establishment of the Northern Endeavour Temporary Operations Program to provide funding to support the operation and maintenance of the Northern Endeavour.

As part of the Program, the Department engaged Upstream PS on 15 February 2020 to provide operations and maintenance services that will reinstate minimum manning and restore safety critical services to the Northern Endeavour.

Upstream PS has since safely remobilised personnel to the FPSO and is proceeding under an initial short term contract to provide services to the Department on commercial terms, in a non-production environment.

GR Engineering’s Managing Director, Geoff Jones said: “We are pleased that Upstream PS has been identified as the party best placed to support the Department’s immediate safety and security objectives under the Northern Endeavour Temporary Operations Program. Upstream PS’ involvement in operating and maintaining the Northern Endeavour for over three and a half years and at all times prior to NOGA’s entry into liquidation has facilitated Upstream PS’ quick response and safe re-mobilisation to the Facility.”

Offshore FPSO Contract

Current News

