Total Extends Processing Contract with CGG

Paris-based geophysical firm CGG announced that Total has renewed its contract to operate the oil major’s Dedicated Processing Center (DPC) in Pau, southwest France, for five years from January 2020.



The two companies have been working in close collaboration at the DPC since 2006, said a press release from the global geoscience technology firm.



Through this long-term relationship and CGG’s timely delivery of its innovative technologies and tailored workflows for a variety of environments around the world, the DPC has established a reputation for excellence, especially in 4D processing.



Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “As a result of our strong partnership, the Pau DPC is fully integrated into Total’s production cycle. This, together with its ability to leverage CGG’s high-end 4D processing expertise and technology, has enabled the DPC to deliver outstanding results over the years. We look forward to continuing to support Total in the success of their future projects.”



CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth’s natural resources.