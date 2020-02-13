Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Port of Blyth Hails UK's Freeport Vision

February 13, 2020

Image: Port of Blyth
Image: Port of Blyth

Port of Blyth, one of the UK’s leading offshore energy support hubs, and its partner, Energy Central, has supported the announcement from the UK Government of a 10-week consultation on its ‘freeports vision’.

The Port of Blyth and businesses working on the estuary could benefit from the establishment of UK Freeports and recognizes the potential benefits of a free trade zone could bring to the region, particularly given the development of Energy Central in Blyth.

Designed to create the perfect environment for inward investment from the offshore and renewable energy sector, Energy Central is a unique partnership between the Port, Northumberland County Council, the council’s development arm Advance Northumberland and the Offshore Energy Renewable Catapult.

Martin Lawlor, Chief Executive of Port of Blyth, said: “The port welcomes the recent launch of the Freeports consultation from the Treasury and the Department for International Trade and is committed to working closely with all stakeholders in this process.

“Given the strength of the Energy Central partnership in Blyth and the potential of several nationally significant offshore energy related developments taking place around the estuary, the port believes it is well placed to make the most of such an opportunity.”

Richard Wearmouth, Chairman of Advance Northumberland, said: “A Freeport in Blyth has the potential to provide a significant boost to the local and regional economy. Unlike many other locations the Blyth estuary benefits from significant areas of land available for development. I am looking forward in due course to positive discussions with the Government about what the Port of Blyth has to offer and why we it would be a strong contender for Freeport status.”

The consultation process is expected to run until April and covers a wide range of free port related matters including devolution, customs, tax, planning, regeneration, innovation, additional policies and governance.

Ports Offshore Energy

Related Offshore News

Illustration; Two of Global Maritime designs - the jackup accommodation vessel "Haven" and the semi-submersible vessel "Cosl Pioneer" - Image: Global Maritime

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company
Bernard Looney, BP CEO - Image by BP

New BP CEO to 'Reinvent' Oil Major as Deeper Emissions...


Trending Offshore News

Illustration; Two of Global Maritime designs - the jackup accommodation vessel "Haven" and the semi-submersible vessel "Cosl Pioneer" - Image: Global Maritime

Norway: 20 Suppliers Bundled into New Company
People & Company News
Graph by Deloitte

Upstream Cuts 208 deals worth $156Bn in 2019
People & Company News

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Election Dispute Could Impact Lake Malawi O&G Exploration Efforts

Video

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Aker BP to Test Robots and Drones at Skarv

Current News

Total Extends Processing Contract with CGG

Total Extends Processing Contract with CGG

Ashtead Installs CCS Monitoring System

Ashtead Installs CCS Monitoring System

Siemens Hands Over BorWin3 to TenneT

Siemens Hands Over BorWin3 to TenneT

Port of Blyth Hails UK's Freeport Vision

Port of Blyth Hails UK's Freeport Vision

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine