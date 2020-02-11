USA Ups BOEM Offshore Wind Budget

The Trump Administration has proposed a $189m fiscal year 2021 budget for the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), designating just under $27m for offshore wind.



The FY 2021 budget includes approximately $26.5 million to advance offshore renewable energy development.



In recognition of the role renewable energy can play in securing the Nation’s energy independence and supporting economic growth, BOEM continues to advance renewable energy through its leasing program and streamlining its permitting and National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) processes.



In addition, the proposed budget increases BOEM’s capacity to undertake research activities and foster stakeholder engagement.



According to a press note from BOEM, the President’s FY 2021 budget request reflects careful analysis and focuses on the execution of BOEM’s mission, including offshore oil and gas exploration and leasing, offshore renewable energy development, marine minerals management, and science-based analyses.



“President Trump’s 2021 budget request for the Department is about investing in our people and public lands and waters," said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. "He is committed to the mission of conservation and creating more public access for Americans to fully enjoy our national treasures and landscapes. This budget is a critical step in the right direction and provides a path to restore commonsense in our budgeting process.”



BOEM’s budget proposal continues to support efforts that are vital to advancing the goals of the President’s Executive Order 13795, Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy, which requires BOEM to develop and implement a new National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) in conformity with the provisions of the OCS Lands Act.



“This Administration calls for furthering America's energy security, producing energy in a safe and environmentally sound manner, while ensuring fair market value to the taxpayers,” said BOEM’s Acting Director, Dr. Walter Cruickshank. “The FY 2021 budget request allows BOEM to continue its efforts to advance these goals as part of our statutory mission.”