Long-Term Deal with Petrobras for Constellation's Offshore Rig

February 11, 2020

Atlantic Star - Image by MarineTraffic
Atlantic Star - Image by MarineTraffic

Brazilian offshore contractor Constellation has won an offshore drilling rig contract with Petrobras.

Constellation said last week that Petrobras had hired its Atlantic Star semi-submersible drilling rig.

In a LinkedIn post, the offshore drilling contractor said that the Atlantic Star would go on a three-year contract with the state-controlled oil company.

According to Constellation, the start of the Atlantic Star contract will be a milestone in that all the company's rigs will have been on contract at that point.

While Constellation did not share further details, Norway-based rig broker Bassoe Offshore has estimated the drilling contract will begin in mid-July 2020 at an estimated day rate of $180,000. This means the full-term contract value would fall at around $197 million.

Data from MarineTraffic shows the rig is currently at anchor in Niteroi, with the reported destination being the Campos Basin.

The Atlantic Star is a mid-water semi-submersible drilling rig built in 1976. The offshore rig underwent upgrades in 2007 and 2011. 

According to its specs sheet, the semi-sub can operate in water depths of up to 600 meters and has a maximum drilling depth capability of up to 6,500 meters.

Constellation's fleet consists of eight offshore drilling rigs - five semi-submersibles and three drillships.


