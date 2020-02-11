Long-Term Deal with Petrobras for Constellation's Offshore Rig

Brazilian offshore contractor Constellation has won an offshore drilling rig contract with Petrobras.

Constellation said last week that Petrobras had hired its Atlantic Star semi-submersible drilling rig.

In a LinkedIn post, the offshore drilling contractor said that the Atlantic Star would go on a three-year contract with the state-controlled oil company.

According to Constellation, the start of the Atlantic Star contract will be a milestone in that all the company's rigs will have been on contract at that point.

While Constellation did not share further details, Norway-based rig broker Bassoe Offshore has estimated the drilling contract will begin in mid-July 2020 at an estimated day rate of $180,000. This means the full-term contract value would fall at around $197 million.

Data from MarineTraffic shows the rig is currently at anchor in Niteroi, with the reported destination being the Campos Basin.

The Atlantic Star is a mid-water semi-submersible drilling rig built in 1976. The offshore rig underwent upgrades in 2007 and 2011.

According to its specs sheet, the semi-sub can operate in water depths of up to 600 meters and has a maximum drilling depth capability of up to 6,500 meters.

Constellation's fleet consists of eight offshore drilling rigs - five semi-submersibles and three drillships.



