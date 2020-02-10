Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Carimin's Accommodation Workboat for Petronas Carigali

February 10, 2020

For illustration; Carimin Acacia accommodation workboat - Image by muhammad anuar - Marine Traffic
Malaysia's Petronas Carigali has signed a long-term charter deal with Carimin Marine Services for the provision of an accommodation workboat.

Carimin said that Monday that the contract, signed January 21, would keep the offshore accommodation unit busy for almost two years (716 days.)

There will be no extension options for the contract. Carimin did not reveal the financial details of the agreement.

Also, Carimin Marine Services, a subsidiary of Carimin Petroleum Berhad, did not say where the vessel will be deployed.

According to Carimin's annual report issued in October, the company's offshore fleet consists of an anchor handling tug supply vessel Carimin Airis and two accommodation workboat vessels Carimin Acacia and SK Deep Sea.

