Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ProCon Bags More Yunlin Work

February 9, 2020

Image: ProCon
Image: ProCon

ProCon Wind Energy, the provider electrical systems to the offshore wind industry, has secured further work on the electrical construction of the Yunlin offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The Denmark's offshore wind business player was awarded Part 2 of the electrical construction of the Taiwanese Project Yunlin for Smulders.
 
"Halfway through Part 1, the electrical outfitting of 80 E-modules, we are proud to announce that we have also been awarded Part 2, which concerns the pre-assembly work of 40 TPs in Antwerp," said a press release from the company.
 
Part 2 will start once Part 1 is completed in March and is expected to run until the end of June 2020.

"Our team will continue to be led by Thomas Dybro Larsen, Chris Jacobsen and Søren Stæhr," said the press release.

Meanwhile, to contribute to the UN’s 8th sustainability development goal regarding decent work and economic growth, ProCon will be a part of ensuring a qualified work force and bringing down unemployment in the municipality of Aalborg through the membership of the alliance.

Marine Equipment Wind Power Offshore Wind Electric Drives Contract

Related Offshore News

Big lift: a Fred Olsen Windcarrier wind installation vessel; Courtesy: Fred Olsen Windcarrier

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails
Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered


Trending Offshore News

Island Offshore took delivery of Island Victory, a new offshore installation vessel, at VARD Langsten today. Photo: Island Offshore/ Droneinfo

Offshore Installation Ship Island Victory Delivered
Shipbuilding
COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

Europe Leads Global Activity Surge

ROVOP Launches In-house Inspection Service

ROVOP Launches In-house Inspection Service

RigNet's Comms Solutions for Northern Offshore Jack-Ups

RigNet's Comms Solutions for Northern Offshore Jack-Ups

Diamond Offshore's 4Q Loss Narrows. Revenue Up

Diamond Offshore's 4Q Loss Narrows. Revenue Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine