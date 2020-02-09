ProCon Bags More Yunlin Work

ProCon Wind Energy, the provider electrical systems to the offshore wind industry, has secured further work on the electrical construction of the Yunlin offshore wind project in Taiwan.



The Denmark's offshore wind business player was awarded Part 2 of the electrical construction of the Taiwanese Project Yunlin for Smulders.



"Halfway through Part 1, the electrical outfitting of 80 E-modules, we are proud to announce that we have also been awarded Part 2, which concerns the pre-assembly work of 40 TPs in Antwerp," said a press release from the company.



Part 2 will start once Part 1 is completed in March and is expected to run until the end of June 2020.



"Our team will continue to be led by Thomas Dybro Larsen, Chris Jacobsen and Søren Stæhr," said the press release.



Meanwhile, to contribute to the UN’s 8th sustainability development goal regarding decent work and economic growth, ProCon will be a part of ensuring a qualified work force and bringing down unemployment in the municipality of Aalborg through the membership of the alliance.