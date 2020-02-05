Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Hexacon Intros Floating Wind Farm Software

February 5, 2020

Image: Hexicon
Swedish global technology group Hexagon AB has developed software that estimates the yield output of wind farms that utilize multi-turbine floating platforms.

According to the developer, the toolkit provides a quantified comparison between any conventional single-turbine and twin-turbine wind farm design within the same area.

“We commissioned DNV GL last year to validate the methodology in our software and are pleased to have received positive feedback. Not only have they fully analyzed our software, but they have helped to confirm our claim that increased installed capacity in a given seabed area can be achieved with the deployment of twin-turbine platforms,” said Henrik Baltscheffsky, CEO of Hexicon.

Henrik added: “This is an especially important input when modeling business cases for our multi-turbine floating platforms to offshore wind developers worldwide.”  

Hexicon still holds the development rights for up to 200MW off Dounreay, Scotland and plans to attract new partners to make it a successful floating offshore wind farm, the company said.

