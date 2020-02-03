Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Ready to Assist Brazil with Offshore Oil Auctions

February 3, 2020

Illustration; Offshore drilling rig and an FPSO off Brazil - Image by Ranimiro / AdobeStock
Illustration; Offshore drilling rig and an FPSO off Brazil - Image by Ranimiro / AdobeStock

The U.S. government is ready to help Brazil design more effective oil auctions, the U.S. secretary of energy said on Sunday, after the South American nation's attempt to sell tens of billions of dollars of production rights to private firms last year largely flopped. 

In November, Brazil, a staunch U.S. ally under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, tried to sell the rights to four offshore oil-producing zones in a process that could have fetched some 106.5 billion reais ($25.5 billion) for the government. 

However, only two areas attracted bidders, both of which were consortia led by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA. While some officials and oil executives called it a qualified success, most deemed it a failure, blaming the lack of global interest on extremely complex bidding rules that would have forced any winner into difficult negotiations with Petrobras, as Petroleo Brasileiro is commonly known. 

Speaking to journalists in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette acknowledged those issues and said the United States was prepared to assist in any future sale. "We looked at what happened in the last auction, with regard to the blocks. We understand, I think clearly, why some investors may have shied away from that," said Brouillette. 

"And we stand ready to assist, should it be desired or needed, to help design new auctions that might produce results that are more conducive to the desires of the Brazilian government." Brouillette is in Brazil on an official visit focused largely on collaboration on nuclear power. 

On Monday, U.S.-based Westinghouse will sign a letter of intent with Brazilian state nuclear power firm Eletronuclear to help extend the life of the Angra I nuclear power plant near Rio de Janeiro. 

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Richard Pullin)

Energy Activity Production South America Regulations Brazil

Related Offshore News

Energean Power FPSO Hull during the launch in October 2019 - Image by Energean

Energean Braces for Coronavirus Impact on FPSO Delivery
Saipem 7000 (Photo: Saipem)

Saipem Scoops $500+ Mln EPCI Contracts


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine