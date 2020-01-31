Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
London Offshore Consultants Hit by Cyber Attack

January 31, 2020

Illustration; Image by Oleksii / AdobeStock

Offshore oil and gas industry service provider London Offshore Consultants has suffered a cyberattack, breaching data of some of LOC's clients.

The marine and engineering consultancy said in a statement on Thursday:"LOC Group regrets to confirm that it was recently the victim of cyber attacks. Investigations are ongoing but according to independent experts’ findings to date, the attacks saw a data breach confined to a single site, affecting a small number of clients, who were notified without delay."

LOC said its systems ensured the attacks were quickly identified and since that time LOC has been "dealing with this matter professionally and with the help of independent cybersecurity experts, in order to minimize business interruption and ensure data integrity."

"An investigation into the attack is currently being led by the appointed cybersecurity experts and the subsequent recommendations to improve our systems will be implemented as appropriate," LOC said.

LOC’s CEO, R.V Ahilan, said: "Any IT attack is deeply regrettable and unsettling for our clients and our own teams. I would therefore again like to apologize for the inconvenience to the small number of clients affected, and to give all of those we work with the assurance that we take our IT security extremely seriously.  We continue to make significant investments to ensure our systems remain robust. I would like to thank those involved in limiting the impact for their swift and professional response.”

