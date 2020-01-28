Manor to Power Borssele 1&2 OWF

UK-based marine engineering specialist Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) has signed a contract with Ørsted for the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm (OWF), under which MRE will provide temporary power provision during the turbine commissioning phase.



Located in the North Sea, around 23 km off the coast of the Netherlands, the project will comprise of 94 Siemens Gamesa Renewables 8.0-167 type turbines, giving a total capacity of 752 MW.



MRE Business Director Toby Mead said: “we understand the requirements and expectations from the Ørsted project team and they align with our ambitions from an MRE perspective; on such a significant project, we are delighted to once again be working with the global leader in offshore wind”.



Offshore construction started at the 752MW project earlier this month with the installation of the first monopile foundations.



Contractors of the Borssele 1&2 include DEME Offshore, which is installing the 94 monopile foundations, which have been supplied by Sif, EEW, EEW OSB and Bladt.