VOS Sugar Supports Borssele OWP

January 28, 2020

Image: Vroon
Dutch shipping company Vroon said that its subsea-support vessel VOS Sugar has spent the winter months on charter to VLCV B.V. a joint venture between Van Leeuwen and C-Ventus.

Since October 2019, VOS Sugar has acted as a floating base for the execution of VLCV’s work scope. VLCV provides and executes all types of shore approaches for the Offshore-Wind and Oil & Gas industries.

"Equipped with a ROVOP work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) spread, our vessel is adapt at dealing with the high currents experienced in the Western Scheldt, the river mouth of the Scheldt river," said a press release.

During the charter period, VOS Sugar handled these challenging turning currents, providing a stable work platform and high-quality hotel facilities for the workforce, thereby providing an important contribution to the success of this project.

"Our client was able to perform two successful Direct Drills from the mudflats to a depth of -50 LAT in the Western Scheldt," said the release.

The drill bits were disconnected with a special disconnecting system and two Bellmouths were subsequently installed at 50m water depth. These two DN-400 pipe connections will provide a safe and robust system for the cable pull of the two Borssele Beta 220 kV 350 MW grid connections that will be commissioned by TenneT TSO B.V. later this year.

When the Offshore Wind Parks Borssele 1 & 2 are completed, these cable shore landings will facilitate the provision of power to up to one million households.

Offshore Energy Subsea Support Vessel Charter

