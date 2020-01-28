Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
OMV Hires Solstad PSV for New Zealand Campaign

January 28, 2020

PSV Normand Tortuga - Photo: Solstad
PSV Normand Tortuga - Photo: Solstad

Norwegian offshore shipping company Solstad Offshore has signed a contract with OMV Taranaki Ltd for the provision of a Platform Supply Vessel for the oil company's operations in New Zealand.

The platform supply vessel Normand Tortuga will support OMV's upcoming Crestal infield drilling operations at the Maui A Platform offshore New Zealand.

The PSV Normand Tortuga will begin the contract in Taranaki by mid-March for a firm period of 250 days with 11 months of options for extension.

Keith Soutar, Solstad Offshore Managing Director, Asia Pacific said: "We are delighted to receive this contract award from OMV. The New Zealand marketplace has been a key strategic target of ours and, further to the recent CSV Normand Baltic contract award, this additional contract will now result in two vessels being in region commencing Q1 /Q2 2020." 

Vessels Australia/NZ

