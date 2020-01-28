Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shearwater Scores More Seismic Work in India

January 28, 2020

Polar Duchess vessel (Photo: Shearwater - the photo has been cropped)
Norwegian seismic contractor Shearwater GeoServices has secured back-to-back 3D survey work offshore India.

Under the contract, awarded by Reliance, Shearwater will carry a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition project in the Bay of Bengal.

The project is expected to start in the second quarter of  2020.

The survey covers 1,500 sq. km of block KG-UDWHP-2018/1 in the Krishna-Godavari basin and will be executed by the Polar Duchess vessel using a dual source design.

Worth reminding, Shearwater last week announced it had won a 3D broadband marine seismic acquisition campaign by ONGC in Western Offshore India.  The project is scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2020. The 4-month survey covers 2,000 sq. km of 3D in a shallow-water area of the Arabian Sea

Offshore Engineer Magazine