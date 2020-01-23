Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ION to Shoot 2D/3D Programs off Colombia

January 23, 2020

Image: ION Geophysical Corporation
Image: ION Geophysical Corporation

ION Geophysical Corporation, a provider of geoscience technology, services, and solutions for the oil and gas industry, has entered into a multi-client agreement with Colombia’s National Hydrocarbon Agency (ANH), granting rights to reprocess existing data and acquire new 2D and 3D multi-client programs offshore Colombia’s Caribbean coast.

In February, the ANH announced a series of reforms to encourage investment in exploration and production, such as a permanent license round and a more attractive tax regime, to boost declining production and increase reserves.

The data is intended to enable better understanding of hydrocarbon potential and investment opportunities of under-explored shallow and deep water offshore blocks on offer.

“We are continuing to extract maximum value from existing datasets by seamlessly re-imaging them into a single volume, tying all available well data and then supplementing with new data where necessary,” said Joe Gagliardi, Senior Vice President of ION’s Ventures group.

“The combination of Colombia’s new permanent license round and improved legislative terms are causing E&P companies to take a second look at Colombia’s offshore frontier. Analysis to date suggests several established petroleum systems offshore that we believe are worth better understanding,” Joe added.

Exploration Seismic Survey 3D Survey

Related Offshore News

(Photo: Tullow Oil)

Tullow to Axe a Third of Its Workforce
Noble Clyde Boudreaux - Image by Jeremy Abercrombie - Marine Traffic

Noble Corp. Offshore Rig Duo Gets More Drilling Time


Trending Offshore News

COSL Prospector - Image by MAnthun - MarineTraffic

OMV 'Accidentally' Cuts Drill Pipe Off New Zealand
Drilling
Prelude FLNG - Image by CapTom - MarineTraffic

Prelude FLNG Shut Down
Energy

Sponsored

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Elixir Energy well positioned to meet China’s booming natural gas demand

Insight

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

UK, Norway Purses Blow Wind in Equinor Sails

Video

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Ocean Infinity Launches Armada

Current News

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Colombia: Ecopetrol, Shell in Deepwater Team-Up

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Oil Falls as Russia Needs Time on More OPEC+ Cuts

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Premier Oil Files FPSO Removal Plan for North Sea Field

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Latin America, Africa Keep January Offshore Rig Count Up

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine