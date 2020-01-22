Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
NJ Governor Signs Offshore Wind Bill

January 22, 2020

Photo: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's Office

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed into legislation Bill, expanding the definition of a 'qualified offshore wind project'. This definition now includes an 'open access offshore wind transmission facility'.

With the new legislation in place, developers seeking New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU)  approval as a qualified offshore wind project are required to include within its detailed description for the project any transmission facilities and interconnection facilities to be installed.

The definition also includes all related interconnection facilities and equipment in the Atlantic Ocean. These facilities are also connected to the electric transmission system in New Jersey, that are connected with a wind turbine electricity generation facility in the Atlantic Ocean.

A recent report found that building one average offshore wind farm that produces 352MW, can create 4,313 jobs, $278.9 million in wages, and $702 million to a state’s economy.

In June, Orsted won approval from the BPU to build a 1,100-megawatt, $1.6 billion offshore wind facility close to 15 miles away from the coast of Atlantic city. Atlantic Shores also won a solicitation to build an offshore wind farm in New Jersey.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy had raised New Jersey’s offshore wind goal from 3,500 MW of offshore wind-generated electricity by 2030 to 7,500 MW by 2035.

